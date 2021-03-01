112,079 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.34% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gentherm by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

