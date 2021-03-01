10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.73.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $177.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,638. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

