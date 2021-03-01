1,034 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,092.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,236.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,205.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

