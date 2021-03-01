102,050 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.9% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 683,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $48.96. 483,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,137,400. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.