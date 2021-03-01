1,020 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG traded up $3.71 on Monday, reaching $138.53. 11,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.