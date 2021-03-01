10,105 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

