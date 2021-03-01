$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.43 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 290,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

