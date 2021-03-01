-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $22.89. 15,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,983. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $388,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,649. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

