$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.84. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.88. 6,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.34. Masimo has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

