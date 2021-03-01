$0.51 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willdan Group by 521.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $529.57 million, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.