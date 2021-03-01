$0.44 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.42. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,784. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

