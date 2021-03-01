-$0.28 EPS Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.32). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $8,787,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $17,480,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

IQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 662,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890,063. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

