$0.16 EPS Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

CLR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 26,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

