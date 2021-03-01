-$0.11 EPS Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). ChromaDex also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChromaDex.

CDXC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 7,202,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

