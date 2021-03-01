-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Cameco posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cameco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,953,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 3.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,956,000 after buying an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after buying an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 329.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after buying an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

