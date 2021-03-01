-$0.06 EPS Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of ALLT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

