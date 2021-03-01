$0.04 EPS Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education’s earnings. Bright Scholar Education reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Scholar Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

BEDU stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

