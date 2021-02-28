Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.07-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.73 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Zscaler stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

