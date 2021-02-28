Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $163.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

