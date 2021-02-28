Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 6.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.60 and last traded at $169.82. 1,625,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 799,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
