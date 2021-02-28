Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 6.6%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.60 and last traded at $169.82. 1,625,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 799,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

