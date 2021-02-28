Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC) Shares Gap Up to $7.54

Shares of Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.54 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 8 ($0.10). Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.86 ($0.10), with a volume of 275,144 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.50. The company has a market cap of £23.31 million and a PE ratio of -9.71.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.