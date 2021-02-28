Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to “Buy”

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UPLD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $49.43 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.