Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

TPH opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares during the period.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.