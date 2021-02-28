Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $39.81 on Friday. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of 147.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

