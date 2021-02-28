Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Sell

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

SPXC stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPX by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPX by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPX by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 163,787 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

