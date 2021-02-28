Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

LOCO stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the third quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 27.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 155,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.