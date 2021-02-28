Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow R1 RCM.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 960,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,601. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

