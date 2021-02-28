Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

IEA stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 680,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,736. The firm has a market cap of $381.83 million, a PE ratio of 277.88 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

