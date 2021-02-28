Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

GDYN opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.