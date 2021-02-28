Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

