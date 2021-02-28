Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $87.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.80 million to $91.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.91 million, with estimates ranging from $113.86 million to $133.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of BLI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,994,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.