Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). ANGI Homeservices posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,747. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 1,537,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,496.00 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

