Zacks: Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $26,269,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,841. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

