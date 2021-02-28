Zacks: Analysts Expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.41). Potbelly reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Potbelly.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Potbelly by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 153,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,928. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

