Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPBK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 101,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,271. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

