Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 173.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,521,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,871. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

