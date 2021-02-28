Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Youdao has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -0.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

