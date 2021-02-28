YIELD App Trading 35.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $18.87 million and $1.09 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.00702293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00026643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00037866 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

