Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 438,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,842. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,734 shares of company stock worth $6,542,232. 38.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

