Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Xylem worth $33,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 46.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

