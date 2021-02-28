Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

XHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.