Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

