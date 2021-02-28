Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Wyndham Destinations worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,215,000 after purchasing an additional 182,710 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,285,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 310,496 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WYND opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.54 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

