Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Wright Investors’ Service has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

In other Wright Investors’ Service news, CEO Harvey P. Eisen purchased 582,500 shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

