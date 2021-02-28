World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research analysts have commented on INT shares. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

