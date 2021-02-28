Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Down to $18.87

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $15.91. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 127,012 shares trading hands.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $89,953.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

