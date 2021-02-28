Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WKHS. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,176.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

