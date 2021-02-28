Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

WDAY stock opened at $245.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of -131.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.56 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.31.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

