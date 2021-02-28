Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells $622,200.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Ronald M. Sega sold 5,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WWD opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

