Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $5,790,376.80 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $114.22 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.